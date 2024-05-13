Governor appealed to everyone to make collective efforts to make the four Dhams plastic free

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag/Chamoli, 12 May: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) reached Kedarnath Dham on Sunday to visit Baba Kedarnath. He performed Rudrabhishek of Baba Kedarnath and offered special prayers to Baba and prayed for the welfare of the world and the people. During this, he also reviewed the ongoing reconstruction and development works in Kedarnath. The Governor appealed to everyone to make collective efforts to make the Dham plastic free.

Lt Gen Singh while talking to the District Magistrate and devotees, appealed to make Kedarnath Dham and the entire Yatra plastic free. He talked to the devotees and appealed not to use plastic on the Yatra route. He also instructed the District Magistrate to pay special attention to this.

The Governor, after greeting all the officers and employees present on duty, met the Tirtha Purohit Samaj and the Chief Priest. During this, he also sought blessings from Baba Kedar for the sustainable development of Uttarakhand. After the worship, the Governor greeted the devotees standing in the temple premises and also made them chant Baba Kedar. While interacting with the devotees, he also enquired about their journey and arrangements.

He also reviewed the development and construction works going on in Kedarpuri with the District Magistrate. The District Magistrate presented him the report of the development works going on in Kedar Valley in various phases and also provided information about the works to be done in the coming time. He praised the sanitation workers, the team of doctors, the district administration, the police, the NDRF, the SDRF and all the people of the temple committee who are contributing in making the journey to Shri Kedarnath Dham smooth and well-organized and motivated everyone to do better work.

After this, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) reached Badrinath on the occasion of the opening of the gates, where he prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the country and the state while paying homage to Lord Badri Vishal. The Governor congratulated the devotees on the opening of the gates and also wished them a safe journey.

During this, the Governor also took stock of the travel arrangements while talking to the devotees who had come to Badrinath. While taking stock of the reconstruction work in Badrinath, the Governor said that in the coming time, Badrinath Dham will look even more divine and grand. He praised and applauded all the officers and employees engaged in the work of Badrinath Master Project under difficult circumstances.