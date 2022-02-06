Governor calls for agricultural research in the state

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Feb: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said that farmers should get the benefit of research done by agricultural scientists. The income of farmers can be doubled only by making the formula of Lab to Land successful. Governor said that agricultural scientists should do research work on the development of improved species of local crops of Uttarakhand along with the prevailing crops. Governor said that agricultural scientists should make efforts for the conservation and promotion of traditional crops of Uttarakhand. Dr. Laxmikant, Director, Vivekananda Parvatiya Kirshi Anusandhan Sansthsn, Almora met the Governor on Saturday at Raj Bhawan. Dr. Laxmikant informed the Governor about the agricultural research work being done in Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan. Lieutenant General Singh said that agricultural revolution is possible in the state with the research of agricultural scientists and the tireless efforts of farmers. The Governor said that there is immense potential for organic farming in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. Agricultural scientists should give priority to research on organic farming. Women have a significant contribution in the agriculture sector in the state. Women farmers should get the benefit of agricultural research on priority. In future, women will lead the economic empowerment in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand.