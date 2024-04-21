Governor, CM among dignitaries who cast vote for LS Polls

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 19 Apr: During the first phase of the general elections, today, polling for all five parliamentary constituencies was held in Uttarakhand. Among those who cast their votes today included a large number of dignitaries led by Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Governor Gurmit Singh cast his vote at Shaheed Mekh Gurung Cantt Girls’ Inter College in Garhi Cantt here, today, along with his wife, Gurmeet Kaur. On this occasion, he also appealed to everyone to exercise their franchise. The Governor also wished all the people of the state on the great festival of democracy. He praised all the employees and officers deployed on election duty and observed that the arrangements made for voting in the polling booth were very good.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami voted with his family in his home town, Khatima. Dhami reached Nagara Terai Polling Centre located in Khatima and stood in the queue waiting for his turn before casting his vote. He was accompanied by his wife, Gita Dhami, who also cast her vote in Khatima. On this occasion, Dhami claimed Uttarakhand will fully cooperate in achieving the BJP’s target of 400 plus seats in these elections and in making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third straight time.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi reached the polling venue, Scholars’ Home School Junior Side, Rajpur, Dehradun, along with her husband and former DGP of Uttarakhand, Anil Raturi, and cast her vote. On this occasion, Raturi said that it is the duty and responsibility of all to participate in democracy by exercising their franchise.

BJP candidate from Tehri Lok Sabha seat Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah exercised her franchise in Narendra Nagar. She was accompanied by her husband Manujendra Singh and daughter Kshiraj Arora, as well as the outgoing chairman of the Narendra Nagar Municipality Rajendra Vikram Singh Panwar. On this occasion, Shah appealed to the public to ensure they cast their vote. She noted that this is a great festival of democracy and voting is the responsibility of every citizen.

Veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat cast his vote at the polling station set up at ITI, Majri Grant, in Dehradun. At the same time, he appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise positively.

BJP candidate from Nainital in Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, Ajay Bhatt, cast his vote in Ranikhet (District Almora). Bhatt is contesting this election for the second time from Nainital since his own constituency Almora-Pithoragarh is reserved for SC candidates.

Former CM of Uttarakhand and former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank cast his votes at Booth Number 83 (Mussoorie Assembly segment) of Tehri Lok Sabha seat along with his daughters Aarushi Nishank and Vidushi Nishank.

BJP candidate from Almora-Pithoragarh Lok Sabha seat, Ajay Tamta, cast his vote at Dugalkhola Panchayat house in Almora. BJP candidate Ajay Tamta arrived with his wife to cast his vote. SSP Manju Nath TC of US Nagar also voted with his family and honoured the youth voting for the first time by giving badges.

Anil Baluni, the BJP candidate from Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, cast his vote in Nakot. He also made an appeal to the voters through a post on social media platform to exercise their votes and consider the future of the country before exercising their franchise and vote for a capable, developed and a bright India.

The BJP candidate from Haridwar Lok Sabha seat and former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat voted with his wife in Dehradun. He claimed that the party will win comfortably on all the seats in the state.

In Bageshwar, Congress candidate Pradeep Tamta cast his vote at the polling booth in Loeb’s primary school, Sarna. Pradeep Tamta said that he is casting his vote with great enthusiasm and that he has always been casting his vote in his village in Bageshwar. He also appealed to all the people to come out of their homes and cast their vote.

Congress candidate from Haridwar Lok Sabha seat, Virender Rawat, cast his vote at BSM College in Roorkee after offering prayers and seeking blessings of the elders in the family. Rawat appealed to the public to vote.

Before casting his vote, Congress candidate on the Garhwal seat, Ganesh Godiyal worshiped his presiding Deity and sought blessings for a victory. Godiyal reached the polling booth at Government Primary School, Bhatkot, in Thalisain block with his family to cast his vote. On this occasion, along with him, his mother Parvati Devi, wife Sunita, son Kuldeep and daughter-in-law Ankita also voted.

Congress candidate from Nainital-Udham Singh seat, Prakash Joshi, voted with his family in his home area Gebua Khempur in Kaladhungi assembly constituency of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat. On this occasion, Joshi claimed that this time the public wants change in the government. He claimed that the public has made up its mind to make Congress win with an overwhelming majority.

Congress candidate from Tehri parliamentary constituency Jot Singh Gunsola also cast his vote in Mussoorie. Gunsola reached the polling booth and stood in the queue, and waited for his turn to cast his vote. He also appealed to the public to come to the polling stations and vote.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj voted at the Sediyakhal booth in Pokhra block of Chaubattakhal assembly constituency. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi along with his wife stood in the queue at the booth and voted. He appealed to everyone to vote in large numbers. MLAs Kishor Upadhyay, Vinod Chamoli, Munna Singh Chauhan were among those who cast their votes. Naresh Bansal, MP, Rajya Sabha, and National Co-Treasurer, BJP, cast his vote at Stepping Stone School, Guru Road, here, today.

Apart from the politicians, other dignitaries too exercised their franchise. Seers from the biggest Akhara, Juna Akhara, voted at Seva Sadan School in Haridwar. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara cast his vote in Haridwar along with other seers. Hari Giri Maharaj, the international patron of Juna Akhara and General Secretary of Akhara Parishad, voted along with other seers. Apart from this, Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of Akhara Parishad and Secretary of Niranjani Akhara in Haridwar voted. He said that voting is necessary to form the government in the country. Baba Ramdev stood in line and cast his vote in Kankhal in Haridwar along with Acharya Balkrishna. Leading folk singer of Uttarakhand Narendra Singh Negi also cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in his home district Pauri. Bollywood Actor Urvashi Rautela cast her vote in her native town, Kotdwar, today.