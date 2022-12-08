Governor, CM pay tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary

Dehradun, 6 Dec: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhamni paid tribute to Bharat Ratna, Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary. The Governor paid tribute to Ambedkar at Raj Bhavan here today. The Governor said that the creator of the Constitution of India, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, was an inspiration for all the Indians. He called upon the people to walk on the path of social justice and harmony shown by him. Baba Saheb’s great ideals paved the way for a superior society and a strong democratic system, he stressed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary. The Chief Minister said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s struggle for social justice, dedication for the upliftment of the deprived and exploited should be a source of inspiration for all the people.