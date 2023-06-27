Governor & CM will visit Sainya Dham on July 3: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Jun: Sainik Welfare Minister, Ganesh Joshi , paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh and invited him as Chief Guest for a program to be held on July 03 at the Sainya Dham .

After meeting the Governor , the minister said that the construction of Amar Jawan Jyoti will start on July 3 , where the sacred soil collected from the courtyard of the state’s immortal martyrs will be replaced in the Sainya Dham . Governor and Chief Minister will be the chief guests in the program and Veer Naris and their family members will also be present. He said that this program will start on July 3 at 10 am.

The minister presented sugar, khand and vinegar manufactured at Jeevamrut Organic Food FPO established at Roorkee, Haridwar. It may be noted that last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with the employees of Jeevamrut Organic Food FPO.