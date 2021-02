Governor felicitates 30 Corona Warriors from Thane for dedicated service

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 6 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated 30 non-governmental organizations, police officers, policemen and social workers at the felicitation of Corona Warriors from Thane suburb held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The felicitation of the Corona Warriors was organized by the Sanskar Service Organization. President of Sanskar and legislator Sanjay Kelkar and President of Maharashtra Housing Federation Sitaram Rane were present.

The Governor felicitated Maheshwari Mandal Thane (Sunil Jaju), Shree Rishabhdevji Maharaj Jain Dharam Temple & Nyati Trust Thane (Uttam Solanki), Thane Gaurav Seva Pratishthan Sanstha (Dr. Rajesh Madhavi), Jain Social Group (Pankaj Jain), Ramrao Madhavrao Somvanshi, Senior Police Inspector, Thane, Madhukar Shivaji Kad, Senior Police Inspector, Mumbra, Smt. Vandana Khaire, Mahila Police Constable, Thane, Rahul Chhagan Wagh, Police Constable, Bhiwandi, Sunil Govindlal Kabara, Vidyadhar Achyut Vaishampayan, Sunesh Ramchandra Joshi, Corporator, Vaibhav Eknath Birwatkar, Deepak Anil Kurkunde, Akshay Shamsunder Bhatkar, Gajanan Vasudev Harimkar, Ganesh Harishchandra Thorat, Suman Mohanlal Narsha, Dr. Suhel Ahmed Lambate, Dr. Dhanashree Parshuram Deshmukh, Dr. Rani Ramrao Shinde, Ketki Abhay Pavgi, Mayuri Sanjay Patwardhan, Laxman Sukir Sardekar, Pandurang Kashinath Gije, Ravindra Satyanarayan Reddy, Dhananjay Ramlochan Singh, Devendrajeet Kaur, Mahesh Atmaram Vinerkar, Ronald Anthony Issac and Arif Mohideen Badgujar on this occasion.