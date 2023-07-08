Governor instructs universities to provide coaching for preparation of competitive examination 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 July: Doon University Dehradun, Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar and the Rishikesh campus of Shri Dev Suman University will start providing coaching for preparation of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and State Public Service Commission (SPSC) examination for their students.

In these coaching centres girls and economically weaker students will get preference.

In connection with the commencement of the coaching centers, Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a meeting with the Vice Chancellors and other officials of the three universities at Raj Bhavan, on Friday. The Governor said that at present very few children from Uttarakhand have passed in the Union Public Service Commission. Uttarakhand itself has been a center of education and studies. We should not be satisfied with 15-20 children getting into the civil service. For more and more students to pass into civil services from Uttarakhand, it is necessary to provide proper guidance and preparation to them.

The Governor said that we have very talented students, but they are not able to appear in these examinations due to lack of resources and other reasons. In view of this, it has been decided to open coaching centers in three universities for such talented and interested children. In these centers, preparation will be done for the children at a very subsidized fee. Subject specialist teachers will take classes for the students in the centers. Along with this, the assistance of experts from leading institutions in the country will be taken for the preparation of the students.

Lt-General Singh instructed the three Vice-Chancellors to ensure necessary preparations and arrangements for the start and operation of these centers. He said that the coaching centers should be started in October and whatever action has to be taken for this, should be completed on time. Determination of examination , fee, etc. for admission in coaching centers, arrangement of expert teachers and other preparations should be ensured in a planned manner.