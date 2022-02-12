Governor Koshyari condoles demise of Rahul Bajaj

Mumbai, 12 Feb: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed condolences on the demise of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

In a condolence message, the Governor said: “The contribution of the Bajaj family in the nation’s freedom movement and in its industrial and social development is very high. During his tenure as the Chairman of Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj expanded the business empire of the Group in India and outside.

Rahul Bajaj introduced many modern management practices and made Bajaj a popular brand name. He was very vocal about expressing his views on issues concerning the business world in the country.

The contribution of the Bajaj Group to the industrial development of Maharashtra is particularly high. The Group has also been a leader in discharging its social responsibility. In the demise of Rahul Bajaj, the nation and particularly Maharashtra has lost a visionary business leader.

I pay my homage to the late Rahul Bajaj and convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the Bajaj Parivar.”