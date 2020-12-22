Governor presents ‘Gau Bharat Bharati Awards’ for cow protection

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 22 Dec: Mentioning that India has since ancient times revered the quartet of Gau Mata, Ganga, Gita and Gayatri, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari applauded the work of people working for the welfare and well being of cows.

The Governor was speaking at the presentation of ‘Gau Bharat Bharati Samman’ to people involved in the welfare of cows at Raj Bhavan on Monday. The programme was organized by weekly ‘Gau Bharat Bharati’.

The Governor said science has proved the unique qualities of water from the river Ganga. He said, people of rural India mopped their houses using cow dung and water as they believed that the same rid the surroundings of harmful germs and bacterias. The Governor said like India’s yoga which has been accepted by nations of the world, the world will also acknowledge the importance and utility of cows.

The Governor said, India has had less number of mortalities during the Corona pandemic compared to other countries of the world because of the better immunity of the people and selfless service rendered by the Corona warriors. He said at a time, when Corona is relapsing in Britain and other countries, ‘Be Careful, Don’t Be Careless’ and ‘Be Fearless and Don’t Be Fearful’ should be the mantra for Indians.

Social worker Ramesh Mehta and Founder Editor of weekly ‘Gau Bharat Bharati’ Sanjay Sharma ‘Amaan’ were present.

The Governor presented the Gau Bharat Bharti Awards to 31 social workers and eminent personalities on the occasion. Film star Vivek Oberoi, musician SP Sen, Dr Amulya Sahu, social worker Dr Navnath Dudhal were among those felicitated on the occasion.