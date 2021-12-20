Governor presents Impact Creators Awards to 35 Innovators and Entrepreneurs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Dec: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Impact Creators Awards to 35 young innovators and entrepreneurs at a function held at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Saturday (18 Dec). The Impact Creators Awards instituted by ‘Billennium Divas’ were presented to innovators in various areas during the COVID19 pandemic period. Chief Evangelist of Billennium Divas Shweta Shalini, Chief Innovation Officer of Government of India Dr Abhay Jere, Director of Billennium Divas Bhavesh Kothari and Meenal Kothari and Deepika Singh were present. CMD of Bombay Stock Exchange Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Neerja Birla of Mpower Minds, Jayanti Shukla of United Way India were among those felicitated on the occasion.