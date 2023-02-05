Governor stresses on strengthening of Forest Panchayats in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Forest Panchayats Uttarakhand, Jyotsna Sitling paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh, at Raj Bhavan here today. During the meeting, she briefed the Governor on the functioning of Van Panchayats in Uttarakhand.

The Governor sought information from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) regarding ensuring strong participation of local people in Van Panchayats , by linking them with the model of “Green Economy” in Uttarakhand. Along with this, there was also a detailed discussion between the Governor and the PCCF regarding linking the Van Panchayats with a solid business model and regarding exploring the possibilities of investment through “carbon financing”.

The Governor said that most of the area of Uttarakhand was surrounded by hills and forests. It is very important to strengthen the forest panchayats in the state, adding that by developing the “Green Economy” model in Uttarakhand, where on the one hand there would be significant participation of the local people in their forest and ecosystem, on the other hand the livelihood of the local people would also be improved.