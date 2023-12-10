Govt aggressively promoting spiritual, Eco, Medical Adventure tourism: Ganesh Joshi

Sectoral Session held on Agriculture & Food Processing Sector at Global Investors’ Summit

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: A sectoral session was held on farming, horticulture and food processing sectors where the key speakers Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi and Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna called upon the investors to invest in this sector and assured them of good returns here. Both the ministers called upon the investors to focus more on the hills while investing in these sectors. In this session, bee-keeping food processing and issues related to agriculture and horticulture were discussed prominently.

Joshi , who was the key speaker in the session said that entrepreneurs in Uttarakhand do not have to face problems like power cuts and extortion. There is a better and favourable environment for investment here. The economy of the state can be strengthened significantly by encouraging agriculture and horticulture sectors. He said that the best quality millets are produced in the state. The state government has made an effective policy for the development of horticulture along with encouraging millets and organic products. Uttarakhand is the third largest apple producing state in the country. A target has been set to double apple production by the year 2025. For which establishment of high-density apple orchards of early fruiting varieties is being promoted. Fifty thousand poly houses are being established in the state for the production of off-season vegetables, fruits and flowers. Joshi claimed that there are ample possibilities for development and investment in food processing and related sectors. Many entrepreneurs have come forward to invest in this sector. The government will give them full support and cooperation. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has been seen in the role of brand ambassador of the state, which has yielded very meaningful results. Both the state and the investors are sure to benefit from this.

Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Buhuguna said that the livelihood of majority of the state’s population is related to animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development. The lives of the residents of 10 hill districts of the state also mainly depend on these sectors. Therefore, by working in these sectors, the state and its people can be truly served. Bahuguna called upon the investors to go ahead and invest in the field of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development and said that investors can also be helpful in the efforts of the government in the field of supply chain and marketing.

Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing, Government of India, appreciated the efforts of the state government in the field of food processing and called upon the entrepreneurs to invest in the state. In the panel discussion organised on this occasion, Piruz Khambata, MD of Rasna International, Hiten Suri, MD of Suri Agro Fresh, Manish Bandlish, MD of Mother Dairy and Gopinath Koneti, Partner, KPMG shared their views regarding the possibilities, requirements of food processing in Uttarakhand as well as the food and beverage industry. Secretary Cooperative Dr BVRC Purushottam also participated in the programme.

Secretary Agriculture Deependra Chaudhary also expressed his views.