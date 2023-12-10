Govt aggressively promoting spiritual, Eco, Medical Adventure tourism: Satpal Maharaj

Sectoral Session held on Tourism and Aviation Sector at Global Investors’ Summit

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: A sectoral session related to tourism and aviation sector was held today at the Global Investors’ Summit at the FRI Campus here today. The theme was ‘Development, progress and prosperity of the state in tourism and aviation sectors’. In the session, topics like development of capabilities of Uttarakhand state in tourism sector, role of aviation in tourism development in Himalayan regions, astro tourism etc were discussed in detail. This session was chaired by Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj .

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Maharaj stressed that the Global Investors Summit organized in the state will prove to be a milestone in the all-round development of Uttarakhand. All the agreements that various investors and companies of the country and abroad have signed with the state government will strengthen the economy by creating employment in the state. He insisted that all the agreements signed with the state reflect the transparency and good governance of the investors in the state. Continuous efforts are being made to promote spiritual , astro, eco , medical , religious and adventure tourism in the state. The government is committed to ensure that the journey of the pilgrims coming here is accessible, simple and convenient.

Maharaj informed that Gunji, located near Adi Kailash and Om mountain, is being developed as Shivnagari. He also spoke about developing Corbett’s Sitabani as Total Animal Kingdom in future. He said that people from the country as well as foreigners come to the religious city Haridwar for Ganga Aarti and to meet the Spiritual Gurus.

Secretary Tourism Sachin Kurve shared detailed information on the growing tourism opportunities in the state. He said that Uttarakhand tourism contributes about 15 percent to the state’s GDP and 6 percent to the nation’s GDP. Today, Uttarakhand is on the verge of becoming a global tourism hub. Last year, 49 million domestic tourists came to Uttarakhand while 55 thousand foreign tourists came from outside the country. Uttarakhand has also won the title of the most protective state for solo women travelers.

In the session, speakers from the industry discussed about beautification of the state with the diverse tourism available in Uttarakhand. They also felt that more work is required in the field of Home Stays which will increase the pace of growth in tourism and also generate local employment. The possibilities available in the state in the field of astro tourism were also discussed. Starscape founder Ramashish Ray told that astro tourism is going on in Kausani. Their 64 observatories across India are working in this field.

Manish Saini, CEO of Rajas Aerosports and Adventure Limited Private Limited, said that AirSafari had started in Rishikesh in 2013-14 with the help of Uttarakhand government and administration. This was India’s first air safari in which the work of showing the hidden beauty of Uttarakhand to the tourists started from Rishikesh. He told that in the next week of this month, Gyro copter service is also being started in the state, which will be the first Gyro copter safari in India and South Asia.