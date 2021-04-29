Govt appoints 21 nodal officers for better Covid management

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Apr: In order to ensure better management of the pandemic situation in the state, the state government today appointed 21 senior administrative officers as nodal officers to oversee different tasks related to the pandemic management. Nodal officers have been nominated for effective supervision of various tasks and arrangements like online registration of those coming to Uttarakhand, movement of migrants who are returning to the state in large numbers, effective management of Covid care centres and Covid hospitals, ensuring treatment of those who are home isolated, etc. These 21 officers would report everyday to Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar, who in turn would be briefing the CM on the situation.

IPS officer Amit Kumar Sinha has been made the nodal officer to keep a close watch on the black marketing of medicines and oxygen in the state. IPS officer Nivedita Kukreti and Vandana besides Amit Sinha would oversee the online registration. IAS officers Radhika Jha and Neeraj Khairwal have been made nodal officers to look after CSR funding for Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. IAS officer Sachin Kurve has been appointed nodal officer for Remdesivir and oxygen supply management. IAS officers Pankaj Kumar Pandey and R Rajesh Kumar have been given responsibility for the fair distribution of essential medicines for Covid care such as Remdesivir injections and oxygen supply and distribution. IAS officer Ranjit Kumar Sinha and IPS Officer Kewal Khurana have been given the responsibility of ensuring regular deployment and transportation of oxygen tankers. IAS officer Harish Semwal has been made nodal officer to oversee the movement of migrants, and rural Covid care management. IPS officer Mukhtar Mohsin has been made Nodal Officer for Fire Safety in Covid-19 times. Nitin Aggarwal and Ashish Kumar Chauhan have been made Nodal Officers to oversee home isolation and contact tracing. Neeraj Khairwal has been made the nodal officer to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the oxygen plants in the state.