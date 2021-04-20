Govt augmenting infrastructure to deal with Covid pandemic: Tirath Singh Rawat

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 19 Apr: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today claimed that the government is gearing up to deal with the Corona (Covid-19) pandemic and augmenting the infrastructure and facilities to handle the rising number of Covid cases. He appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to strictly adhere to the Covid protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, sanitising, and to avoid going out of homes unless it was necessary. This appeal was made by him through a series of tweets posted today from his Twitter account.

Rawat claimed that the government is committed to dealing with the pandemic and that he is monitoring the Covid situation in the state on a daily basis. He also claimed that the government is rapidly expanding the medical facilities and infrastructure in the state to handle the pandemic. He today also directed the transfer orders of all the government officials including police officials, except those issued on compassionate grounds, to be kept in abeyance in view of the Covid situation.

The CM added that all the requirements related to health services were being met to ensure proper care of Covid-19 patients. Presently, there are 460 Covid-19 hospitals, 27 Covid-19 Health centres, 422 Covid-19 Care centres, amounting to a total of 460 hospitals and Covid care centres operating in the state. The number of all necessary equipment to handle the corona patients has been increased significantly and is constantly being increased, he added.

The CM further claimed that there are 566 ICU beds available for Covid patients in the state, of which 337 beds are equipped with ventilators. At present, 31,377 isolation beds are available in the state, of which 3,407 beds are equipped with oxygen facilities.