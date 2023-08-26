Govt carrying out detailed assessment of losses to farmers due to rains: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Aug: A delegation led by Sanjeev Tomar, President of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tomar) called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his Camp Office, here today. On this occasion, Tomar apprised the Chief Minister about the problems of the farmers. He said that, due to water logging as a result of excessive rainfall in Haridwar district, there has been huge damage to the crops. He said that some people have not yet received the ex-gratia relief from the government for the losses. The CM said that such farmers would be given compensation soon.

Tomar urged Dhami to instruct the officials for a detailed assessment of the damage caused to the crops due to excessive rains and to compensate the farmers adequately against the losses.

Dhami said that the state government is working keeping in mind the interests of the farmers. A complete assessment of the damage caused to the crops due to excessive rains is being carried out. A letter is also being sent to the Union Government on compensating the losses caused by excessive rains. An initial assessment of the losses caused in the state has already been made by a central government team that had recently visited the state for this purpose.

The Chief Minister further said that many schemes are being run by the Union and State Governments for the welfare of the farmers. Work on the Millet Mission is being done at a fast pace in the state. Organic farming is also being promoted fast.

Also present on this occasion were Principal Secretary SK Sudhanshu, Secretaries Vijay Kumar Yadav and Deependra Chowdhary, Pawan Tyagi, Ajab Singh, Sandeep Chauhan, Vikesh Valian, Talib Hasan and several other representatives of the farmers’ union.