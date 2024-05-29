Govt claims foreign pilgrims happy with Char Dham Yatra arrangements

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: The Uttarakhand Government has claimed that foreign pilgrims visiting Char Dham shrines in general and Kedarnath Dham, in particular, have been impressed by the elaborate arrangements put in place for the Yatra.

In a press note issued today, the government has shared the experience of Uka Moto from Japan and some pilgrims from Nepal. The government has observed that a large number of foreign devotees are also reaching Kedarnath Dham for darshan and they appear to be quite impressed by the elaborate arrangements made by the state government and the local administration at the Kedarnath Dham and along the Kedarnath Yatra route.

Uka Moto, a resident of Japan, has shared that he works for an automotive company in Gurugram. He also shared that he had a desire to visit Kedarnath Dham and he reached there by road. Moto stated that Kedarnath Dham is a very holy place and excellent arrangements have been made there by the administration.

The government representatives also spoke with Nepalese pilgrims. They shared that they reached Kedarnath Dham after trekking from Gaurikund. They added that they felt highly joyous after reaching Kedarnath Dham. They observed that they had been mulling visiting Kedarnath for long and now they feel like a dream has come true. One Nepalese youth stated that, this year, he has been blessed by Baba Kedar to be able to have darshan of Lord Kedarnath. The Nepalese youth observed that they are impressed with the arrangements in Kedarnath.