Govt committed to creating excellent medical education facilities in U’khand: Dhami

CM inaugurates Centre of Excellence in Skills & Simulation at SRHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, participated in the 13th National Conference on Medical Education at Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jolly Grant, today. On this occasion, he also inaugurated the ‘Centre of Excellence in Skill and Simulation’. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Vijendra Chauhan felicitated the guests at the conference.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana welcomed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while Dr Vijendra Chouhan welcomed Dr VK Paul and presented mementos to them.

More than 300 doctors from all over the world attended the conference.

The Chief Minister recalled that the Founder of the Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust, Swami Rama, was a great humanist, philosopher, teacher and a great yogi. He founded the Trust to address the lack of medical facilities in this hill state by providing healthcare and livelihood skills. He believed that the human body is the temple of God and that selfless service to one’s fellow beings was the highest form of prayer. Due to his inspiration, this institute has been providing excellent services to the country for many years.

The Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences is making its excellent contribution in the field of medicine in the state.

Dhami asserted, “The government is fully committed to improving the medical facilities in the state. A free testing scheme has been initiated in the state, under which free facility of 207 types of pathological tests is being provided to the patients. Today, the health infrastructure in the state has increased manifold. Oxygen plants have been set up in each district. Under the Ayushman scheme in Uttarakhand, Ayushman cards of more than 42.90 lakh persons have been made, so far. Till now, more than 5.83 lakh patients have got free treatment under the Ayushman Yojana. So far, an amount of Rs 1,020 crore has been spent on the treatment of beneficiaries under this welfare scheme.”

The Chief Minister said that the State Government had provided an incentive of Rs 2,000 each to ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and environment friends for five months during the COVID pandemic. Recently, Uttarakhand was in second place in the country in blood donation as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. He said that merit based medical courses had been the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state will equip its students with the right knowledge, skills and attitude in order to move forward. He declared that this was also the demand and the requirement in the present time. The COVID pandemic had taught that everyone has to be prepared for any situation. The medical colleges ought to be ready for e-learning along with regular teaching and should be equipped with e-modules and telemedicine facilities, so that in the future excellence could be achieved in the field of medicine in every way.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state’s medical students would provide the best health services in future India. Therefore, special attention is required to be paid to the quality of medical education. He stressed on a constant focus on refining the skills and behaviour of students involved in medical education for the welfare of patients. He added that all the medical colleges of the state would have to work in collaboration and coordination to develop strong modules for medical education, e-learning and simulation labs. Uttarakhand ought to lead the rest of the country in the field of medical education. For this, the government would provide all possible cooperation and assistance.

Vice Chancellor of SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana said that the university is making sincere efforts to realise the dreams and vision of the late, Swami Rama. He remembered that Swami Rama firmly believed that excellence in one’s karma was Yoga in itself and the University is working keeping this in mind. There is great responsibility on the university to prepare excellent medical professionals and it is striving to achieve this. This in itself would be a great contribution to the world, in general, and the state in particular.

Also present on this occasion were Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, Delhi, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Vijender Chauhan, Principal of Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Ashok Deorari and President of Association of Health Education Professionals, Dr Anshu.