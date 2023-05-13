Govt committed to ensuring rapid industrialisation in U’khand: Dhami

CM addresses State Level Udyog Mitra Samiti Meeting in Rudrapur

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today asserted that the state government is making all out efforts to maintain constant communication with the people associated with the industrial sector so that their problems can be resolved easily.

The CM was addressing industrialists at the State Level Udyog Mitra Samiti Meeting at Hotel Radisson Blu here today. He said that an Investors’ Summit will be organised soon in the state. The brand ambassadors of the Investor Summit are also people from the local industry.

Dhami claimed that every possible effort is being made by the state government to push industrial development. He said that the suggestions of industrialists have been included in the new industrial policy. There are many possibilities in the field of industrial development in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand’s natural beauty and better human resources are attracting industrialists towards Uttarakhand, he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that the suggestions received at the meeting today would be seriously considered. The state government would provide all possible support for rapid development of industrial institutions. It would be the endeavour of the government that big meetings be held at different places of the state, therefore it was decided to organise this meeting of Udyog Mitra in Rudrapur. He said that the government will try to ensure that such meetings are held at least once every six months. Stating that Uttarakhand is still a young state, he said that despite having limited resources, every possible effort is being made by the state government for overall development. A cell has been created for CSR in the state. He appealed to the industry captains present at the meeting to donate generously towards development and social causes in the state through their CSR funds.

Dhami claimed that there is a favourable environment for industrial development in the state. He promised that the height permitted of industrial buildings would be further increased. Sidewalks would be made on roads and gradually the work of removing encroachments has been started, including from industrial areas in the state. Efforts would be made that the industries falling in the white category do not have to take pollution NOCs.

During the meeting, industrialists shared their suggestions for the betterment of industrial units, raised problems and appreciated the simplification done by the government in industrial policies.

Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt said that the state is fast moving towards development under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami. The youth should move forward in the field of self-employment. Despite all the problems that the country faced due to the Corona pandemic, India under PM Narendra Modi has now become the fifth largest economy of the world. He said that due to mutual coordination, the development works will definitely get more momentum.

MLA Shiv Arora, Mayor Rampal Singh, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Pankaj Pandey, Ranjit Sinha, Dipendra Chowdhary, Hari Chandra Semwal were present at the meeting. Divisional Commissioner Deepak Rawat, IG Nilesh Anand Bharne, District Magistrate Yugal Kishore Pant, Director General, Information, Bansidhar Tiwari were among those present, besides a large number of industrialists from across the country.