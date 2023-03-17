Govt committed to improving education sector: Dhami

CM inaugurates library at Govt Inter College in Bhararisain

By Our Staff Reporter

Bhararisain, 16 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the art-craft room and library at Government Inter College, here, today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the students present on the occasion of Phooldei festival and thanked the children for coming to the Vidhan Sabha Complex at Bhararisain on the occasion. He said that they generated a different type of energy in the Vidhan Sabha premises. The Chief Minister also congratulated the children on the commencement of the board examinations and said that he wished success for them all. The Chief Minister said that, if the students had missed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks related to the examinations, they could still watch it on social media as it would be very good guidance for them. He also expressed hope that, in future, the children would bring laurels to the country and the state. He reminded them that most of the people who have created history have grown up in very ordinary conditions.

He claimed that a lot of work is being done on implementing the new education policy. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to have done so.

On this occasion, local MLA Anil Nautiyal announced a grant of Rs 5 lakhs from his MLA-LAD fund for the school.

Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA Anil Nautiyal, etc., were present on this occasion.