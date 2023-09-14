Govt committed to improving educational standards in govt schools: Dhami

Dharmendra Pradhan praises state govt for its efforts in education sector

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the state’s Education Review Centre at the Directorate of Education, Nanurkheda, here, today. On this occasion, the foundation stone of 141 PM schools and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School of the state was also laid by both the dignitaries. Dhami and Pradhan also launched the Chief Minister Higher Education Meritorious Scholarship Scheme and the Chief Minister Higher Education Research Promotion Scheme in the state. At the programme, prize money was also given to cadets selected for NDA and IMA.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that, today, Central Government aided “Vidya Samiksha Kendra” and “PM Yojana” have been launched in the state, which was a matter of joy. He also expressed his gratitude to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He said that Vidya Samiksha Kendra would compile all the data related to schools, students and teachers on real time basis and on the basis of student assessment would also guide everyone concerned for qualitative improvement in the field of education. Real time online presence of teachers and students has also started in this centre from today. This centre will soon be used as a human resource portal related to the education department, online maintenance of resources available in the school, online transfer, online appointment, online monitoring, etc.

The Chief Minister added that Uttarakhand is one of the leading states, where the schemes started from time to time by the Central Government are being implemented, first, in public interest. Uttarakhand was the first to launch the National Education Policy 2020. Under the PMO scheme, 141 schools are being developed in the state. For this, an amount of Rs 72 crores has also been approved by the Government of India. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister. The Chief Minister said that continuous efforts are being made to promote girl education. There are 40 Kasturba Gandhi residential hostels for girls running in the state, in which all facilities are being provided free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan observed that Uttarakhand is the first state to implement the Gujarat model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vidya Samiksha Kendra, in which 5 thousand schools have been added now. He said that instructions have been given to the officials to connect all the 22,000 schools of the state with all the data by October-November. About 23.50 lakhs students of the state from class 1 to 12 will join this Vidya Samiksha Kendra. Data of more than 1.22 lakhs teachers of the state will also be included. The daily attendance of children and teachers will be known through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. Arrangements for education through Diksha TV and internet would be made. Arrangements are being made to connect all the DIETs of the state and increase the capacity of teachers.

The Union Education Minister further noted that the National Education Policy 2020 incorporates a philosophical element. The new generation of India of the 21st century is going to lead the world on the basis of knowledge. In the initial phase, 141 schools under PM have been selected as model schools in the state. In higher education, commendable work has been done by starting Chief Minister’s Higher Education Incentive Scholarship Scheme and Chief Minister’s Research Incentive Scheme in the state. He said that, in the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the National Education Policy approved as a global model. India’s National Education Policy is creating a new benchmark not only for the 30 crores students of India but also for the students of developed countries of the world. He said that the Central Government will provide full support to the state for the spread of education.

State Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand is the second state in the country after Gujarat to launch the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in secondary and higher education also.

On this occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, local MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, Additional Education Secretary, Government of India, Vipin Kumar, Higher Education Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, School Education Secretary V Raman, Director General, Education, Banshidhar Tiwari and other officials of the Education Department were present.