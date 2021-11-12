Govt committed to making U’khand leading state in every field: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the “Rabi Krishak Mahotsav – 2021” at Maanubans, Haridwar, as the Chief Guest. He also inspected the departmental stalls set up to provide information about seeds, fertilisers and other inputs to the farmers. On this occasion, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various schemes. The Chief Minister also presented checks and citations to beneficiary farmers.

On this occasion, Dhami also made several announcements. He said that Haripur Tongia would be made a revenue village. A bridge would be constructed over the river in village Tanda Hassan. A bridge would also be constructed over the river in village Rithora and another at Lalwala Dabubans. He also announced setting up of a degree college in Buggawala. A Primary Health Centre would be set up at Maanubans and an Inter College would be established in village Ibrahimpur Masai.

Chief Minister Dhami added that continuous efforts were being made by the state government to make Uttarakhand a leading state in every field. The state was getting full support from the Union Government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Public welfare schemes were being run keeping in mind every section of society. The dignitaries who had made special contribution to the state were being honoured with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman.

He added that the government was moving fast in the direction shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Uttarakhand till the year 2025. The government was also committed to providing relief to people in every field. Schemes were being taken forward keeping in mind the problems of youth, women empowerment, and issues of hill areas. He also reminded that the government had recently significantly reduced the fees of medical students. The recruitment process was underway for vacant posts in various departments. In view of Covid, a year’s relaxation had been granted in the upper age limit for competitive examinations in the state and the application fee was also not being charged. A new sports policy was also being brought in the state.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that the young Chief Minister of the state was working with enthusiasm for the development of the state. The people of the entire state were getting the benefit. The Modi government at the Centre was strengthening the economy of the farmers. Farmers of the entire country were getting help from the Kisan Samman Nidhi. Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand added that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was resolving the problems of the people. The government is continuously working in the interest of the farmers. In the coming few days, good news would be given to the sugarcane farmers.

Present on this occasion were Jwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore, Laksar MLA Sanjay Gupta, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra, etc.