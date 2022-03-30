Govt committed to promises, justifying mandate: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while interacting informally with the press in the Vidhan Sabha, today, said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the promises made by the party and to work as per the mandate given by the people. The Chief Minister said that, after the completion of the elections in the state, it was likely to take time to get the budget passed after a detailed discussion in the Vidhan Sabha to implement the programmes related to the development of the state.

However, there is need for withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of the state to meet government expenditure and, therefore, as per provisions mentioned in Article 206 of the Constitution, a four-month vote on account had been presented in the House mainly for the withdrawal of funds for committed expenditure.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people of the State along with the resolutions listed in the Governor’s address. The decision had been taken by the state cabinet regarding Uniform Civil Code in the state. He said that his government had promised to provide three gas cylinders free of cost to the poor women of the state and this would also be fulfilled.

The Chief Minister said he was confident that the vote on account presented would give impetus to the development of the state. In the near future, the government would come up with a full budget, in which the hopes, aspirations and the suggestions of the people would also get their due importance. It would be their endeavour to fulfil the trust that the people of the state had placed on the BJP.

The Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister had given the target of making Uttarakhand the number one state of the country by the year 2025, when Uttarakhand would turn 25. For this, guidance and cooperation of all would be needed. He also expected everyone to cooperate in building a prosperous and self-reliant Uttarakhand.