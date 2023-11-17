Govt committed to promoting local products: Dhami

CM inaugurates millet based bakery outlet at Secretariat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a Millet Bakery outlet at the Secretariat, here, today. On this occasion, he stated that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to promote the local products of the state. This bakery has been launched with the aim of promoting products based on the millets of the state and enhancing the livelihood of women self-help groups, he asserted.

The CM said that local grains like Mandua (Finger Millet), Jhangora (Barnyard Millet), Jowar (Sorgham) and Chulai (Amaranth), etc., are being produced on a large scale by self-help groups of rural women in the state. To enhance the value of these products, 2 bakeries of millet products have been started in Raipur Block in Dehradun and in Pauri. Biscuits, bread, pizza base and other products are being prepared by processing Mandua and Jhangora in the Millet Bakery. Under the International Millet Year 2023, many programmes are being organised in the state to encourage the production and consumption of local millets.

The CM further stated that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to empower women self-help groups. A target has been set to make 1.25 lakh women Lakhpati Didi by the year 2025. Till now, 40,270 women have already been made Lakhpati Didi. Women of selected self-help groups are being provided training for bakery products by experts so that a large number of groups can prepare high quality and nutritious products as per the market demand and make them available to the people.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary Radhika Jha and officials of the Rural Development Department were also present.