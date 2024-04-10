Govt committed to rapid development of Bageshwar: Dhami

CM addresses rally in support of Anil Baluni

By Our Staff Reporter

Bageshwar, 8 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a large public meeting organised in favour of BJP candidate Ajay Tamta from Almora Lok Sabha seat, at the General BC Joshi Stadium, Dugnakuri, today.

Dhami observed that Kapkot and Bageshwar areas are full of natural beauty and have immense potential for development. He observed that this is the land of the brave as well as of those who have protected the cultural heritage of the region. The CM observed that a large number of the youth from this area are serving in the army.

Calling upon the people to ensure that they vote to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, the CM called upon them to make Ajay Tamta the MP of this constituency also for the third time. Dhami observed that Ajay Tamta believes in speaking less but working harder. Dhami said that due to the efforts of Ajay Tamta, 72 out of 172 mobile signal towers were installed in Kapkot assembly segment, adding that the road connecting Kapkot to Dewal has also been approved. The road going from Simli Gwaldam to Jauljibi is also going to pass through Bageshwar. The Chief Minister said that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Modi, the country is establishing new dimensions of development. The Prime Minister has approved schemes worth more than Rs 2 lakh crores for Uttarakhand. He said that now it is the turn of the people and the party workers from the state to give new strength to the Prime Minister and fulfil the target of 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that, in the past 10 years, the Central Government has worked to bring 25 crore countrymen out of poverty. Modi’s guarantee is that no person in the country will sleep hungry because all the 140 crore people of the country are Modi’s family. Dhami reminded that the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended till the year 2028.

The Chief Minister said that the National President of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge that Rajasthan has nothing to do with the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, forgetting that Kashmir is an integral part of the country and it belongs to every Indian. Many heroes of Uttarakhand have sacrificed their lives to save Kashmir. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, many tough decisions have been taken in the interest of the country. CAA has been implemented in the country. Article 370 has been abolished from Kashmir, triple talaq has been abolished. Under the leadership of Modi, the army has been strengthened more than before. Now, the Indian Army conducts surgical strikes. No government permission is required to respond to enemy bullets. One Rank One Pension has been implemented. The old governments had deprived the soldiers of facilities. The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the state government has dedicated every moment to the development of the state. The state government has taken many historic decisions.

As promised before the Assembly elections 2022, the Bill on UCC has been passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly.

Dhami added that an Anti-copying law has been implemented. The recruitment examinations are now being conducted in a completely transparent and safe manner. Hard working youth are getting their rightful rights. The morale of the youth has increased. Examination rigging mafia has been put in jail. More appointments have been made in past 2 years as compared to the last 22 years since the formation of the state.

The CM said that encroachment is being removed from government land. He said that along with this, anti-riot law and anti-conversion law have been implemented in the state. Also, 30 percent horizontal reservations are being given to women. The women of the state are working to provide employment to other people along with themselves. 20 thousand polyhouses are going to be set up in the state soon. Along with government jobs, self-employment opportunities are being created. The Chief Minister said that work is going on by the state government on 37 schemes worth Rs 100 crore for the development of Kapkot assembly constituency. The Kapkot bus station has been constructed, Kapkot – Harsil – Poling motor road, Bageshwar-Kapkot- Tejam motor road, Steel Bridge has been constructed. Many other works have also been done in this area.

He added that Congress has always given priority to appeasement and vote bank instead of protecting the national interests. Last time Congress had promised setting up of a Muslim University in the state and now the Congress leaders are promising to bring Muslim Personal Law. The Congress manifesto appears more like the manifesto of the Muslim League rather than that of a national party. When the whole country was celebrating the consecration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Congress was raising questions on it. For the sake of the minority appeasement, Congress had also tried to deny the existence of Lord Ram. The Chief Minister urged all the voters to elect BJP for the development of Uttarakhand, for developed India and to end corruption. He said that by making Ajay Tamta victorious and making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, we have to contribute in completing the concept of developed India. BJP candidate Ajay Tamta, BJP was also among those present.