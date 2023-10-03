Govt committed to resolving all issues related to statehood activists: Dhami

CM pays floral tributes to martyrs of statehood movement at Rampur Tiraha

By Our Staff Reporter

Rampur Tiraha (Muzaffarnagar), 2 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme held to pay tribute to statehood activists who had laid down their lives here on this day at Rampur Tiraha during the struggle for a separate Uttarakhand. A large number of people gathered here on the death anniversary of statehood movement martyrs at the martyrs’ site at Rampur Tiraha, Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, he paid floral tributes at the memorial.

On the occasion, the CM said that, on 2 October, 1994, many youth and women who were agitating for a separate state of Uttarakhand were treated brutally and many were martyred. It was due to such supreme sacrifices by many that a separate state of Uttarakhand was finally created. The CM said that the government is committed to the development of the state based on the dreams of the statehood activists. He also announced that local products of Uttarakhand will soon be available at the Shaheed Sthal in Rampur Tiraha after developing a vendors’ point at the site.

Dhami added that the Government has resolved to ensure full respect and rights to all the statehood activists. The state government has decided to give ten percent horizontal reservation in government jobs to them or their dependants. It has also been decided to raise the pension being given to the statehood agitationists and also to give pension to their dependants after their death. The government is preparing an action plan to provide ‘equal pension’ to them. Appropriate arrangements are being made to give priority to statehood agitationists for jobs in industries.

Dhami added that the state government is moving forward with an “optionless resolve” to make Uttarakhand, a leading state of the country. All-round development of the state is at the centre of focus in the government policies.

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, while paying tribute to the martyred statehood agitationists, said that it was because of the sacrifice of the statehood agitationists that Uttarakhand came into existence as a separate state. He said that Bharat Ratna awardee, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee created the state of Uttarakhand and also gave a special industrial package to it. Bhatt added that, today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the state, there is rapid development in every sector.

BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, while paying tribute to the martyred state agitators, said that young comrades and women power led this movement. he local people of Muzaffarnagar also supported the agitationists, he reminded.

On this occasion, Union Minister of State Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State in UP with Independent Charge Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra, Vice President, Uttarakhand Sanskrit Sahitya and Kala Parishad, Madhu Bhatt, Gau Seva Commission Chairman Rajendra Anthwal, District BJP Roorkee President Shobha Ram Prajapati were also present along with BJP District President, Muzaffarnagar, Sudhir Saini, Secretary, Culture, Hari Chandra Semwal, District Magistrate, Haridwar, Dhiraj Singh Garbyal and Director, Culture, Bina.