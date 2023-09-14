Govt committed to sustainable development: Dhami

CM hands over SDG Awards to organisations, individuals

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented SDG Goalkeeper Awards to 12 organisations and 5 individuals at a programme organised at a local hotel here today. These awards have been given to organisations and individuals working to promote sustainable development and education.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that, in view of the spirit of competition among the districts to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030, ‘SDG Achiever Trophies’ would be awarded from this year onwards in which winners and runners-up of all the 13 districts would be declared. The SDG organisation will implement the programme up to the Panchayat level by the year 2030. It was also announced that, henceforth, the week from 17 to 23 September would be celebrated as SDG Week. Workshops, public awareness programmes, debate competitions would be organised in all development blocks, panchayats, schools, districts and the state level.

CM Dhami said that everyone would have to make collective efforts to achieve the goal of development. To make Uttarakhand self-reliant, everyone will have to make concerted efforts. Many institutions and individuals are doing great work in the social, economic and environmental fields. All of them are brand ambassadors of the development of the state. Everyone concerned will have to move forward together to make Uttarakhand a great state. Development is necessary but it is also necessary to maintain an optimum balance between ecology and economy. Better work is being done towards sustainable development goals in the state. He also expressed the need for more efforts to bring Uttarakhand into the category of leading states in the SDG Index.

Congratulating the institutions and the individuals who were honoured today, the CM expressed hope that this would inspire other people and institutions as well. He said that he gets inspired after meeting people working for society and the country. Sustainable development is that which meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs. The Uttarakhand government is also continuously striving for sustainable development. The state government is moving on the path of achieving the goal by keeping the mantra given by the Prime Minister, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’, at its core. He also emphasised that the state government is continuously working under the guidance of the Prime Minister to make Uttarakhand a leading state of the country.

Those honoured today included Garhwal Hills Cooperative Ltd (Pauri) and Jagmohan Singh Rana for zero poverty under SDG 1, Dr Surbhi Jaiswal and Khasti Koranga under SDG 2 for zero hunger, Aarohi Foundation under SDG 3 for good health and happiness, Aarohi Foundation under SDG 4 for quality education, Bhagirathi Foundation under SDG 5 for Creative Women’s Forum, and Dive-in-Pro under SDG 5 for Gender Equality, Naula Foundation under SDG 6 for Clean Water and Sanitation, Uttaranchal Youth and Rural Development Centre (Chamoli) under SDG 8 for Economic Growth, Devki Devi of Pithoragarh under SDG 9 for Industry and Innovation, Gram Panchayat Raigi, under SDG 12 for Consumption and Production, Agri-Net Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd under SDG 13 for Climate Change and Jagdish Singh Negi Shipra Kalyan Samiti, Nainital, under SDG 15 for Life on Land. Chandan Singh Nayal and Darpan Committee and Card Organisation were honoured with the SDG Goalkeeper Award under SDG 16 for Peace and Justice.

Former Chief Secretary and Jury Chairman N Ravi Shankar, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, UNDP’s Deputy Resident Representative Isabellel Tschan, CPPGG Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr Manoj Kumar Pant were also present on the occasion.