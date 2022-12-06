Govt committed to welfare of cow progeny: Bahuguna

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Dec: Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna distributed cheques amounting to Rs 10.48 crores for the care of cattle for 39 cow shelters run by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at a function held at the Pashudhan Bhavan Auditorium, here, today.

This amount was distributed by the Animal Husbandry Minister under arrangement with the annual Gau Sadan distribution and honour to the recognised non-governmental animal welfare organisations that fulfilled the prescribed qualification for giving shelter to the destitute cow progeny at the departmental level. The annual average number of stray cattle in the state is 9,559.

On this occasion, Bahuguna said that the Uttarakhand Cow Protection Act had been passed by the Uttarakhand government to effectively stop cow slaughter and cow-smuggling and to ensure the protection of all cattle. In order to promote the tradition of protecting unprofitable, destitute, unproductive, old and sick cattle seized from cattle smugglers through non-governmental organisations, partial government grants were issued to these institutions for the care of cattle.

He said that, in the state, work on providing shelter to cow progeny is being done by non-governmental organisations registered under the Trust Act or the Societies Registration Act.

He said, “According to the provisions of the Uttarakhand Cow Protection Act, state recognition and grants are given to these Gau-Sadans which fulfill the prescribed qualifications.” Bahuguna said that he expected all the Gau-Sadans run by non-governmental institutions to make efforts for economic self-reliance as much as possible through public cooperation and through sale of cow dung, cow urine and other Panchgavya products in addition to partial government assistance for their sustenance.

Bahuguna added, “The Urban Development Department has also started an action plan for the establishment of Kanji House Gaushala shelters through the municipal bodies and the Panchayati Raj Department has also started setting up Kanji House Gaushala shelters through a group of 25 villages in rural areas.”

