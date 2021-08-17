Govt committed towards corruption free governance: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Aug: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has greeted the people of the state on the 75th Independence Day. Saluting the freedom fighters, martyr soldiers of military and paramilitary forces who sacrificed their lives for the country, he said that the people were breathing in open air now due to these sacrifices.

This day is a significant occasion to pay tribute to the great freedom fighters and the brave soldiers of the country, he said. He also paid homage to all the immortal martyrs and agitators of Uttarakhand state formation.

In his message on the eve of Independence Day, the Chief Minister said that all 130 crore Indians ought to extend their hands to fulfil the pledge taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a New India, only then, the purpose of the Amrit Mahotsava would be achieved. The Chief Minister said that in this difficult period of Corona, India had fought a successful battle under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The world’s largest free vaccination campaign was underway in India at present, he reminded.

The Chief Minister said that Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand is also a Veer Bhoomi. The government has made provisions to give a government job to a member of the family of martyr soldiers according to his or her educational qualifications. The amount permissible to soldiers decorated with Vishisht Seva Medal has also been increased manifold. It has also been decided to increase the pension given to the veterans and ex-servicemen of World War II from Uttarakhand from Rs 8,000 to Rs10,000 per month.

Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government is determined to ensure corruption-free governance and administration. There has been a qualitative improvement in the work culture due to transparent system of e-cabinet, e-office, CM Dashboard Utkarsh, CM Helpline 1905, Right to Service and Transfer Act. The Chief Minister said that it had been decided to fill about 22 to 24 thousand vacancies and backlog vacancies in various departments at the earliest. Not only government jobs, the government is also motivating the youth for self-employment. Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana and Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Nano Udyam Yojana have also been started. The Chief Minister said that it has been decided to increase the salary of guest teachers from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. The stipend of MBBS interns in medical colleges of the state has been increased from Rs 7500 to Rs17 thousand per month.

He said that the government has also taken strong and effective steps with the cooperation of the common people to deal effectively with the Covid pandemic. In view of the possible third wave of Corona, all necessary arrangements have been made. Adequate number of oxygen, ICU, ventilators, essential medicines along with separate wards for children have been arranged in all district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs. Uttarakhand is among the leading states of the country in the free Covid vaccination campaign for all. In the next 4 months, 100 percent vaccination would be achieved in the state.

The Chief Minister said that despite the adverse circumstances, efforts have been made to provide as much relief as possible to the people affected by Covid. For the people associated with the tourism and transport sector affected by Covid-19 in the state, a package of about 200 crores has been given. About 1.64 lakhs persons would be benefited by this. The state is also granting a package of Rs 205 crore to encourage health workers and expand health facilities. In view of the Covid effect, candidates have been given one year relaxation in the upper age limit in the selection of Group-C posts under the ambit of Public Service Commission and outside the ambit of Public Service Commission.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a pledge to double the income of the farmers of the country. Uttarakhand is playing an important role in this direction. The government is working on promoting the cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants. There are about 650 food processing centres in the state, work is being done to increase the number. The Chief Minister said that in the last four and a half years, our government has done remarkable work on every front of development. Uttarakhand was ranked 10th in the Sustainable Development Goals Index in the year 2018 and in the present the state ranked third. The state ranked first in the energy and law and order index. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to provide free medical facility of Rs 5 lakh annually to all the families of the state under Atal Ayushman Yojana. More than 22 thousand hospitals across the country were listed in it.

Dhami said that the Central Government was giving full cooperation to the state in the journey of development. Various projects worth more than one lakh crore rupees had been approved by the central government for the state. Work is in progress on 125 km long Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project and 889 km all weather road project. Roads and bridges are being constructed in the border districts of Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi. He said that time is not far when one would reach Dehradun from Delhi in just 2 hours. Haridwar-Dehradun journey is now being completed in just 45 minutes. The Centre has also given consent for the construction of a 2-lane tunnel from Dehradun to Tehri Lake and the Pilibhit-Khatima National Highway. Jolly Grant airport is being made of international standard. Green field airport is being developed at Udhamsinghnagar. Uttarakhand is the first state where heli service has been started under UDAN scheme. Many projects like Bharatmala Project, Bharat Net Phase-2, Jamrani Multipurpose Project, Namami Gange, Smart City Project were contributing to the development of Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged the people of the state to take a pledge on the occasion of Independence Day that they would contribute their hundred percent towards the goal of nation building and service to the nation.