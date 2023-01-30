Govt committed towards women empowerment: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jan: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised by BJP Pradesh Mahila Morcha at Chief Minister’s Camp Office here today to express gratitude to the CM for implementing the 30 percent horizontal reservations for women in the government jobs in Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said that a state and society could progress only when women got their due. He added that continuous efforts were being made by the state government to maintain 30 percent horizontal reservation in jobs for women in the state. The bill for 30 percent horizontal reservation for the women of the state had been passed from the assembly and now it has also been approved by the Governor. Dhami also claimed that continuous efforts were being made by the state government in the direction of women empowerment . Today, women were continuously moving ahead in various fields like education, sports, social justice, health. The contribution of women in the building of the state could never be forgotten. The foundation of a developed society could be laid only by empowering women , he stressed.

The CM said that work was being done to ensure women empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Work was being done to improve the standard of living of women in the entire country. ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign has changed the attitude of people in the society towards daughters. Many other schemes are also being run by the central government to empower women . The people standing on the last line of the society are getting benefited from the central government’s Ujjwala Yojana, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Dhami said that apart from giving 30 percent horizontal reservation to women in government jobs, schemes like ‘Mukhyamantri Nari Sashaktikaran Yojana’, ‘Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Yojana’, ‘Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana’, ‘Mukhyamantri Aanchal Amrit Yojana’ and ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ are also being run in the state. The state government has also increased the amount of incentives available under ‘Tilu Rauteli Puraskar Yojana’ and ‘Nanda Gaura Yojana’. Today women were bringing repute to India in every field. Last year itself, six brave women officers of the Navy had travelled the whole world by sea. It is a matter of pride for the people of the state that the captain of the women ‘s team, Vartika Joshi belongs to Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that along with women empowerment in the state, the government is making every possible effort to connect the youth with employment and self-employment. Recruitment processes are being expedited. He said that strict action is being taken against those involved in irregularities in the recruitment process. A strict anti-copying law would soon be enacted in the state. He said that after irregularities were found in the recent Patwari recruitment, it has been cancelled and the date of re-examination has been fixed. No fee would be charged in the buses of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation from the candidates appearing in this examination on showing the admit card on the day of the examination.

State President Mahila Morcha BJP, Asha Nautiyal said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami , the respect and self-respect of women has increased in the entire state. She said that by giving reservation to women in jobs from panchayats, the work of connecting them with the mainstream was being done by the government. Today women are doing the work of empowering their village at the panchayat level. Women played an important role in the formation of the state of Uttarakhand, in the same way, women are even now contributing in the development of the state.

National Vice President BJYM Neha Joshi, General Secretary Mahila Morcha Geeta Rawat, State Media In charge Mahila Morcha Neha Sharma, Ruchi Bhatt, Kamali Bhatt, Geeta Chamoli, Sarala Khanduri, Vimla Nautiyal and others were present on the occasion.