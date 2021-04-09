Govt contemplating night curfew in U’khand as Covid cases rise

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Apr: Following detection of several fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in several leading institutions in Dehradun including ONGC, FRI and The Doon School, the number of containment zones in Dehradun is rapidly rising. Not only in Dehradun, but many cases of Covid infection have been also reported in IIT Roorkee, thereby forcing the administrations to bar entry of outsiders to these institutions. As of now, the number of containment zones in Dehradun district has gone up to 26 already. Sources in the government claimed that the government was mulling on imposing night curfew in the state or parts of the state in view of a sharp rise in the Corona cases. The government also is mulling on closing the schools for some days for a similar reason! Sources claimed that both the issues were expected to be discussed in the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Friday evening.

It may be recalled that a part of The Doon School has also been declared as containment zone. The Doon School administration has stated that all the guidelines as stipulated by the district administration were being strictly adhered to by the school administration, and that the school authorities were liaising with the local administration in this regard. Restricted movement was taking place and classes were being conducted online for all students whether on campus or in their homes. Extensive sanitisation of the boarding houses, all academic spaces and offices continued to be underway. The school authorities further stated that they were actively continuing with vaccination of all their staff members. They further stated that the situation was well under control and was being managed effectively.

Meanwhile, the corona graph is rapidly climbing in Dehradun. In the ONGC campus, 91 people, including 44 current personnel and former personnel and their relatives, have been found corona infected. Four personnel have been hospitalised due to deteriorating health.

Not only this, the Medical Superintendent of Doon Medical College Hospital (Doon Hospital), Dr KC Pant has also tested to be Corona positive. However, his health is stated to be normal. He has already had both doses of the Corona vaccine. He got himself tested following his wife testing Corona positive. It is the second time that Dr Pant has tested Corona positive.