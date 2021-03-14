Govt decides to withdraw cases for Covid violations

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Mar: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today chaired his first cabinet meeting after the swearing-in ceremony.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Chief Secretary Om Prakash stated that the Cabinet has decided to withdraw all the cases filed under the Disaster Act as well under Epidemic Prevention Act during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Along with this, another major decision was taken to review the performance of all the development authorities set up in the state after the year 2016. Om Prakash added that, to review the performance of the authorities and make recommendations on their rights and duties, a decision was taken to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee chaired by Cabinet Minister Bansidhar Bhagat with cabinet ministers Arvind Pandey and Subodh Uniyal as members.