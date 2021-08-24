Govt docs again warned against prescribing branded medicines

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Aug: From time to time, office orders and memorandums have been issued by the State Health Department asking the doctors in government hospitals and dispensaries to prescribe only generic medicines and to refrain from prescribing branded one.

However, such directions have had little effect on the government doctors and they have continued to prescribe branded medicines.

Taking ‘serious note’ of this ground reality, Director General of Health Dr Tripti Bhatt has again issued an order dated 18 August warning them against prescribing branded medicines and to instead prescribe only the generic ones. The office order again makes it clear that prescribing branded medicines is in violation of the rules of the Union as well as the State Governments and anyone found doing so would be responsible for any action taken.