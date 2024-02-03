Govt employees need to work innovatively in state’s interest: Dhami

CM inaugurates integrated building of Audit & Registrar Chit Funds at IT Park

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed integrated building of the Audit Department, Registrar Chit Firms and Societies and Finance & Statistics located at the IT Park, here. This building has been constructed by BRIDCUL at a cost of Rs 29.76 crores.

The Chief Minister congratulated the officers and employees of the three departments on getting their own building. The departments will no longer have to face difficulties in carrying out their work. He said that simplification, solution and disposal is the basic mantra of the state government. It will be easier for people if three departments operate from the same building.

Dhami claimed that the state government is working rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring Uttarakhand into the category of leading states of the country by 2025. Every department has been given the target to work on some important schemes in the interest of the state and the public. He said that every department will have to bring innovation in its working practices.

He said that the government is paying special attention to cleanliness in the state. It is the responsibility of all departments to keep all their offices clean.

Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal said it would be easier for all three departments to work after getting their own building. This will increase the efficiency of personnel. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, work is being done at a fast pace in every sector in the state.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary SN Pandey and officials of all three departments were present.