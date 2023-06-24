Govt fully committed to make U’khand corruption free: Dhami

CM orders prosecution of several officials on complaints of corruption

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Jun: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami , said that it is the aim of his government to make Uttarakhand corruption free . He reminded that strict instructions have also been issued by him to make Uttarakhand a corruption – free state. The Vigilance Department has also been instructed by him to work with caution in cases of bribery and malpractices for effective control. The CM stated that strict decisions are being taken by the Vigilance Department keeping in view the clear commitment of the state government to curb corruption and take action against corrupt officers and employees by identifying them. These words were stated by the CM during discussion on complaints related to demand of bribe and illegal encroachment of land. It may be recalled that

in this regard, the CM granted permission to prosecute the accused retired Lekhpal of Mauja Jakhan (Kochar Colony, Jakhan West Officers Colony, Rajpur Road) under Tehsil Sadar Kushal Singh Rana, S/o of Late Jura Siongh Rana and co-accused Rajendra Dabral, S/o Late Indramani Dabral for demanding bribe. The CM has ordered prosecution of the two accused under relevant sections of the IPC for illegal encroachment of land belonging to the complainant.

It is reported that the duo had illegally encroached the land owned by the complainant.

In another case, Lekhpal of Tehsil Laksar in district Haridwar Mahipal Singh had allegedly demanded bribe in lieu of correcting the land records. The CM ordered his prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. In yet another case, the CM also ordered prosecution of Rajneesh Kumar Pandey Senor Storekeeper of GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology Pantnagar for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. In addition, the CM also ordered vigilance inquiry against Bhupendra Kumar, Chief General Manager Finance, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation for misusing his position and for indulging in corruption .