Govt incentive for farmers to produce green fodder: Bahuguna

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jul: In order to overcome the crisis and shortage of animal feed in Uttarakhand, the government will implement a Fodder Development Policy for the first time. A draft policy has been prepared in this regard. Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said today that, after consulting the farmers, the policy proposal would be placed before the cabinet. In the policy, the government will also give incentives every year to the farmers for production of green fodder.

Bahuguna added that, apart from this, 75 percent subsidy would also be given to cattle breeders in the hills on purchase and transportation of animal feed and 25 percent in the plains. A provision of Rs 161 crore would be made in the policy for the next five years.

Saurabh Bahuguna added that the Uttarakhand Fodder Development Policy has been prepared to deal with the shortage of green and dry animal fodder in the state.

According to the Livestock Census 2019, there are 43.83 lakh livestock in the state. Along with increasing the animal husbandry business and genetic improvement of animals, there is a need for nutritious fodder in sufficient quantity. At present, there is a shortage of 31 percent green fodder and 17 percent dry fodder relative to the requirements. In the hill areas, there is a shortage of fodder from October to March, in the plains from May to June and from September to November.

The Animal Husbandry Minister emphasised that the objective of implementing the Fodder Development Policy is to ensure that quality cattle fodder could be made available throughout the year. The animal husbandry department would be the nodal body for the implementation of the fodder policy.