Govt not disrupting Congress leaders’ visit to U’khand: Suresh Joshi

By Arun Pratap Singh
Dehradun, 11 April: BJP has strongly refuted Congress‘s allegations of disrupting the visit of leaders to Uttarakhand and has termed the Congress allegation as an excuse for impending defeat in the Parliamentary elections. Speaking informally with media persons here today, Joshi sought to remind that the Election Commission is an autonomous organisation and it doesn’t work on instructions of the government. However, in view of a huge defeat that is certain for the Congress, the Congress leaders are already looking for excuses and to lay blame on the state and local administration, on the Election Commission of India and on the EVMs.
Joshi claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders are well aware of the fact that their rallies in the state may not attract huge gatherings and are therefore making excuses.
Joshi claimed that it has become a habit of Congress and opposition parties to assert that democracy is fine when they win but wherever they lose, to start claiming that t is due to the EVM manipulation. The Congress leaders also start blaming the Election Commission, police administration of irregularities. This is happening even in Uttarakhand, when the Congress leaders have started claiming that the government is trying to obstruct rallies and tours of the senior Congress leaders in Uttarakhand. Joshi challenged the Congress to lodge a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission and submit the evidence in this regard. The BJP leader asserted that the ground reality is that no senior national level Congress leader has come to Uttarakhand so far to address rallies or to hold road shows but the Congress is seeking to blame even this on the BJP. The ground reality is that in view of the certain defeat facing the party the Congress leaders are not even active. Even the local Congress leaders are not active enough to make an impact.
Joshi claimed that the Congress Party and its leaders are constantly maintaining distance from the public. Their big leader Rahul Gandhi is unable to muster the courage to come to Uttarakhand despite repeated promises and requests from the state leadership. The Congress leaders are apprehensive that their rallies may not attract big gathering of the public. The Congress has a habit of playing the victim card and it has started doing so in the state already.