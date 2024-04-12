Govt not disrupting Congress leaders’ visit to U’khand: Suresh Joshi

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 April: BJP has strongly refuted Congress ‘s allegations of disrupting the visit of leaders to Uttarakhand and has termed the Congress allegation as an excuse for impending defeat in the Parliamentary elections. Speaking informally with media persons here today, Joshi sought to remind that the Election Commission is an autonomous organisation and it doesn’t work on instructions of the government. However, in view of a huge defeat that is certain for the Congress , the Congress leaders are already looking for excuses and to lay blame on the state and local administration, on the Election Commission of India and on the EVMs.

Joshi claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders are well aware of the fact that their rallies in the state may not attract huge gatherings and are therefore making excuses.