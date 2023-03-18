Govt releases Rs 20 Crs for asphalting of 3 hill roads

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun/Srinagar, 17 Mar: Roads will be constructed with hot mix technology in Khirsu and Thalisain blocks of the Srinagar assembly constituency. For this, an amount of about Rs 20 crores has been released at the government level.

In Khirsu block, two roads will be constructed with hot mix technique, while in Thalisain block, one road will be thus constructed. These three roads of about 29 kilometres will be constructed under PMGSY. Special attention will be given to the quality of the roads. If there is any negligence in the quality, strict action will be taken against the executing agency.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated in a statement issued to the media, today, that the state government is engaged in laying a network of roads so that the common people can travel easily. He said that along with construction of new roads in Srinagar assembly constituency, old and damaged roads would be repaired.

Dr Rawat disclosed that Rs 668 lakh have been released for the construction of the 9.76 kilometre Khandah-Dhamkeshwar-Bhelgarh-Kathuli motorway in Khirsu block, and Rs 548 lakh released for the construction of the 7.69 kilometre Chaubattakhal-Hulkikhal to Kathuli motorway. An amount of Rs 759 lakh has been released for the construction of the 11.35 km Chokhal-Jaspurkhal-Bhandeli motor road in Thalisain block. Dr Rawat said that the construction of all the three motorways will be done under PMGSY soon.

He said that the demand for asphalting of these roads was being made by the local people for a long time.