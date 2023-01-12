Govt serious towards dealing with disaster in Joshimath: Dhami

CM holds informal meeting with NDMA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an informal meeting with officials and members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at his official residence today. The CM discussed with the officials readiness about the relief and rescue operations after the situation arising out of the Joshimath subsidence. The officials appreciated the efforts of the Uttarakhand government in the relief and rescue operations conducted in the Joshimath landslide area and assured the Chief Minister of the investigation into the geographical condition of the Joshimath area and the causes of the subsidence and central help in disaster relief. The NDMA members suggested that it is necessary to find out where the water is coming from in the subsidence area and what could be the reasons for the subsidence.

They also noted that for this active cooperation of the scientists of all institutions concerned would be taken so that the problem could be resolved. The CM said that attention also be paid to the geological survey of the places selected for the rehabilitation of the disaster victims. An action plan also be made towards a permanent solution to this problem and the action taken on the reports given by all the institutions in this regard be compiled so that the study reports result into some concrete suggestions and remedial measures.

Chief Minister Dhami expected the officers and members of NDMA to cooperate in the action plan with the coordination of all concerned institutions in geological and other necessary investigation of Bhu Dhasaon area. He also stressed on scientific research and tests etc to assess the carrying capacity of other cities of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that Joshimath has cultural, mythological as well as strategic importance. This is the gateway to Badrinath. He said that concerted efforts would be required to bring this city back to its former form. The state government is helping the disaster victims on a war footing. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that no victim faced any difficulty and they get all the necessary facilities.

On this occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, DS Gangwar, Joint Secretary SK Jindal, Member NDMA Kamal Kishore, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Sinha and other officers were present along with Syed Ata Hasnain Krishna Vats, Rajendra Singh.