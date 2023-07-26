Govt sets up SIT to inquire into forgery of land records

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jul: Some days ago, it had been revealed through a number of complaints that land records at the Registrar’s Office in Dehradun have been forged with the connivance of employees by the land mafia. A large number of sale deed records were found to be tampered with. The CM had then promised a detailed inquiry into the same.

In this regard, the government today set up a Special Investigating Team led by retired IAS officer Surendra Singh Rawat to inquire into the scam. While Surendra Singh Rawat will chair the SIT, IPS officer and DIG, Law and Order, P Renuka Devi, and Atul Kumar, Assistant Director, Headquarters, have been nominated as members.

The committee has been also authorised to invite special members to the team as per the requirement. The mandate of the said Special Inquiry Committee will be a timely and thorough check of the entire records of the archives/office in question. Recommendations regarding identification of the guilty employees in the said fraud and fixing their accountability and to make further suggestions towards ensuring that such crimes are not repeated in future will be made.

At present, police investigation is being done in relation to the case and monitoring in case of criminal investigation in future.

The office of the above Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be at the Stamp and Registration Headquarters, Dehradun. The tenure of the said team will be 4 months initially, which can be extended by the government from time to time as per the requirement. The order issued today in this respect also mentions the facilities that will be provided to the team members.