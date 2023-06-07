Govt signs MoU on promoting quality school education

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jun: The Uttarakhand Department of Education and the ‘Development Consortium’ signed an agreement to promote quality education and holistic development of students in the state, here, today. On this occasion, the Development Consortium (DC) described this MoU as a new initiative for the benefit of the state’s schools.

The MoU was signed by Bansidhar Tiwari, Director General, School Education, and Anamika Srivastava, Founder and CEO, Development Consortium.

Anamika Srivastava disclosed that the collaboration aims to align educational programmes with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020) to ensure inclusive and equitable education for all students.

Under the MoU, DC will work closely with the Government of Uttarakhand to create digital tools and platforms to strengthen institutions and to enable teachers for the modern education system, and enhance access to quality content. The organisation will also promote the training and professional skill development of teachers.

Srivastava further stated that DC is excited to partner with the Department of School Education to bring about a positive change in the education system. Through this collaboration, DC aims to create a conducive learning environment that nurtures the holistic development of students and equips them with essential life skills.

This agreement will also focus on assessing, monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of implemented programmes and sharing best practices with all relevant stakeholders.