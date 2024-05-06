Govt sleeping as forest fires are raging: Yashpal Arya

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Yashpal Arya today claimed that the forest fires are raging continuously, but the government is sleeping over this. Accusing the state government of failing to control the forest fires , Arya reminded that the forest fires in Uttarakhand have assumed very serious proportions. Precious forest wealth in Kumaon and Garhwal is being damaged due to forest fires . Expressing his concern over the fires in the forests of the state, he apprehended that due to the forest fires , along with the damage to the forests, a serious threat has also emerged to the animals and the environment.

Arya asserted that due to the fires , water sources are drying up, the fire in the burning forests of the state is also affecting the glaciers. Due to this a serious threat has developed for the environment in the state. Arya said that water, forests and land are a top heritage. But every year there is a loss of crores of rupees due to forest fires . He has called it a serious challenge for the future. He said that when the forests, water sources and glaciers of the state will not survive, then the existence of the mountains will also not survive.