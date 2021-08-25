Govt tables supplementary budget of Rs 5720 crores for FY ‘21-22

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Aug: The Dhami Government today tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 5,720.78 crores for the current financial year 2021-22. At 4 p.m., Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also holds charge as Finance Minister, presented the supplementary budget in the House.

In the overall provision of Rs 5,720.78 crores, revenue expenditure of Rs 2,990.53 crores has been proposed, while an amount of Rs 2,730.25 crores has been proposed under Capital Expenditure. A provision of Rs 3,178.87 has been provided for Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Rs 56 crores for Externally Aided Projects.

It is relevant to point out that, in light of the Covid pandemic, a special provision of Rs 600 crores has been made for various types of assistance and relief to the Covid affected people. In order to generate employment, an amount of Rs 100 crores has been provisioned under the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana.

A provision of Rs 570 crores, which is roughly ten percent of the total supplementary budget, has been made for the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Rs 449 crores have been provisioned under the National Health Mission, Rs 401 crores for Jal Jeeven Mission, all of which are priority schemes of the Modi Government.

An amount of Rs 137.29 crores has been made for the AMRUT scheme, Rs 70.01 crores for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 24.65 crores for Swachh Bharat Mission, Rs 20 crores for RUSA and Rs 214.57 crores for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

An amount of Rs 16.51 crores has been provided under Mukhyamantri Mahila Poshan Yojana (a nutrition scheme for women). To strengthen Urban and Rural bodies, an amount of Rs 293 crores has been allocated for devolution to local bodies. To ensure patchless and good quality roads, an amount of Rs 55 crores has been allocated towards repair of roads in the state. Rs 30 crores have been allocated for flood protection works. Rs 25 crores have been allocated for drinking water schemes, while an amount of Rs 60 crores has been allocated under Smart City schemes.

A provision of RS 15 crores has been made for redevelopment works related to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, while an additional amount of Rs 15 crores has also been allocated for purchase of land for Char Dham projects under the Tourism Department while another additional provision of Rs 15 crores has been made for reconstruction of government buildings. An amount of Rs 5 crores has been allocated for completion of construction works related to government colleges, Rs 10 crores for completion of construction works of schools and hostels. Another provision of Rs 5 crores has been made for purchase of land for construction of Kendriya Vidyalayas. A provision of Rs 5 crores has been made for purchase of land for PHCs and CHCs while Rs 20 crores have been allocated for establishment of Kotdwar Medical College and another Rs 13 crores for establishment of Almora Medical College. Bus operations in the hills have suffered huge losses and, to compensate the loss, a provision of Rs 42 crores has been made. A provision of Rs 26 crores has been made for insurance of horticultural crops. Some additional provisions have been made to boost agriculture sector and to promote progressive agriculture.