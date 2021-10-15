Govt to pay compensation to families bereaved due to Corona: Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Oct: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, today said that the state government would give a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased on death due to COVID-19. This financial assistance would be provided from the ‘State Disaster Response Fund’. The Chief Minister said that the State Government firmly stood with the families of those who had lost their lives due to the global pandemic COVID-19. It may be recalled that orders in this regard are probably being issued in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s directions issued sometime before. However, Uttarakhand is probably one of the few states that have taken a lead in this regard. It is worth mentioning that in the programme organised on the International Disaster Risk Reduction Day at the Chief Minister’s residence today, the Chief Minister directed the District Magistrates to ensure proper arrangements for payment of the compensation. He also directed the district magistrates to provide compensation to the victim’s family within 30 days of the applications received by them.