Govt working on mission to ensure rapid development in U’khand: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

New Tehri, 25 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a total of 138 development schemes of the district worth Rs 533 crore at Pratap Inter College Boradi, Tehri today. Out of the total number of schemes, he inaugurated 45 development schemes worth Rs 158 crores while laying foundation stones for 93 schemes worth Rs 375 crores. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also visited an exhibition put up by various departments on development works. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the state level women’s and men’s boxing competition on this occasion. Dummy cheques of a total amount of Rs 6 crore 72 lakh were given to 1120 beneficiaries as the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin. The actual money was transferred directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries through digital means.

Dhami announced on the occasion that efforts will be made to upgrade Tehri Hydro Engineering College to the status of IIT. A proposal in this regard will be sent to the Government of India. For the new Tehri city, a scheme for pure drinking water will be finalised soon. The picnic spot of New Tehri town will be developed as an eco-park and operated for the convenience of tourists. Pedestrian suspension bridge will also be constructed in Chham-Baldogi of Dhanaulti assembly constituency. Government Girls Higher Secondary School Thana will be upgraded to Intermediate level. He also made announcement regarding several projects in Tehri district.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the huge public meeting where he paid tribute to Indramani Badoni, Veer Gabbar Singh and Sridev Suman, great men from Tehri district and said that the development schemes of Tehri district which have been inaugurated and foundation stone laid today, all these development works will become the pillars of progress in the coming times and they will help not only Tehri town but also the people of Tehri district. The surrounding areas will also get benefited. He said that the aim of the government is to take the stream of development till he last person of the society and for this the government is making continuous efforts. Work is being done with determination in this direction so that the benefits of the schemes of the Central and State Government reach the last line people of the society. People are paramount for the government. The decisions that are being taken for the overall development of the state, each and every decision is being taken on the basis of public sentiments.

The Chief Minister said that the government was not only taking decisions, but also implementing them on the ground. With a resolve to build a developed Uttarakhand, the government was continuously moving ahead with a vision. Both the government’s policy and its intention are clear, that’s why today Uttarakhand is getting more job opportunities than ever before. Without naming Congress or its leaders, Dhami also criticised the Opposition for trying to mislead the innocent youth of the state even as the continuous efforts are being made to conduct the recruitment examinations in a fair manner in the state. He said that the present time youth know the difference between right and wrong. The state government has tried to secure the future of the youth of the state by implementing a strict anti-copying law. With the implementation of this law, no one will dare to leak the paper in future or will face huge consequences for the same.

Cabinet minister and in-charge of the district, Prem Chand Aggarwal said that the development schemes of the district which were inaugurated and the foundation stone laid today, will ensure rapid progress in the district. He said that two meetings of G20 are to be organized in Tehri district. It is a matter of pride for the state as well as for Tehri.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, MLAs Kishore Upadhyay, Pritam Singh Panwar, Shakti Lal Shah, Vinod Kandari, District Panchayat President Sona Sajwan, State General Secretary BJP Aditya Kothari, BJP District President Rajesh Nautiyal, Tehri Municipality President Seema Kirsali, District Magistrate Tehri Dr Saurabh Gaharwar, SSP Navneet Bhullar, Chief Development Officer Manish Kumar and other dignitaries were present.