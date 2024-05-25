Govt working on plan for effective control of forest fires: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Almora, 23 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today conducted an aerial as well as on the ground inspection of the areas affected by forest fires in Lamgada region in district Almora. After the inspection, the Chief minister observed that there has been significant damage to the forests in the state due to fires this year. He also observed that now the forest fires have been brought under control.

The CM added that the state had to face a huge challenge this year due to forest fires but, as a result of the efforts of the forest officials, related agencies and the local people, the situation is now under control. Dhami said that to deal with situations like forest fires and to ensure that such incidents do not recur, work is being done on building fire lines and a plan for the entire year is being devised. On this occasion, the CM also expressed his condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives in the forest fire and reiterated that a concrete plan is being made to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future. He said that action will be taken against negligent officers and employees, who fail in their responsibility in this respect.