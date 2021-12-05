Graduation ceremony of ACC 118th Course held

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Dec: The Army Cadet College is an integral wing of the Indian Military Academy. The college was established with the aim to train and induct deserving soldiers into officer cadre. A total of 68 Cadets of the Army Cadet College (ACC) Wing graduated on 03 Dec 2021 and were awarded degrees during the presentation ceremony at the Khetarpal Auditorium of the Indian Military Academy. These degrees were conferred upon the Cadets by the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. The ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commandant, Indian Military Academy. The Army Cadet College has a rich history of training select personnel from other ranks of all the three Services who display potential to become officers in the Indian Army. After three years of training at the Army Cadet College, the Cadets of the graduating course will join the Indian Military Academy for one year for their PreCommissioning Training. The ACC cadets commissioned as officers have deep prior understanding of a soldier’s life and have done the nation proud through their varied achievements. Brigadier Shailesh Sati, Commander ACC Wing, in his address, highlighted the commitment & dedication shown by the Cadets of the Graduating course. He also appreciated the Cadets for their all round excellence despite the challenges faced due to COVID restrictions. The Commandant, Indian Military Academy, in his convocation address, congratulated the Course for successfully completing their three years of rigorous training at the Army Cadet College Wing. In his address, he said “I congratulate the passing out cadets for having crossed this milestone in their professional career. You are well worthy of this recognition after completing three years of rigorous training at the college and your graduation today, represents a major milestone in your professional growth and development. Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other and I am certain that you all will demonstrate the ability and desire to continue learning throughout your service. Always remember that the ability to constantly learn, innovate and improve is vital for success as future warrior leaders”. On this occasion, Commandant, IMA, also awarded the Commandant’s Banner to the Champion Kargil Company of Army Cadet College. The Banner is awarded to the Company, which excels in various competitions like Sports, Academics, Camps, Debates and Interior Economy. In the end, the Commandant complimented Brigadier Shailesh Sati, Commander Army Cadet College Wing, and his team of instructors, Faculty Members for their diligent efforts in shaping the Cadets into potential officers. He also appreciated the stellar contribution being made by the ACC Wing in ongoing transformational efforts of IMA.