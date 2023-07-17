Grand Memorial Ceremony of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Ved Bharti Maharaj observed

Memorial

Ceremony

Mahamandaleshwar

Swami

Ved

Bharti

Maharaj

Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT) celebrated the 8th Annualof Brahmalinwith simplicity.

On this occasion, saints, disciples, and followers paid their heartfelt tributes to the departed soul.

On Friday, at the Sadhak Gram Ashram in Rishikesh, the auspicious ceremony of the Memorial was inaugurated by offering floral tributes to Brahmalin Swami Ved Bharti Maharaj.

From 9 am to 12 pm, a tribute assembly and gathering of saints were organized.

Ashram Pramukh, Swami Ritavan Bharati shed light on the glorious history of the Trust and provided insights into the studies, teachings, and research activities on meditation and philosophy in Sadhak Gram.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), shared his memories and recognized Brahmalin Swami Ved Bharti as an exceptional promoter of Yoga.

Dr Prakash Keshaviah and Dr Vijendra Chauhan referred to Swamiji as a high-attained practitioner. Classes based on Swamiji’s meditation and yoga are being conducted in 56 countries.

A book launch event was held for the book “Path to Successful Relationships” based on the lecture series of Swami Ved Bharti.

In the afternoon, people along with the saints partook in the feast organized.

The ceremony was attended by Swami Prayag Giri, Swami Tatvanand Bharati, Sadhana Mishra (Secretary of Dhyan Mandiram Trust), Manager Rabinendra Sahu, and other officials of Dhyan Mandiram Trust, along with all the trustees, disciples, and followers from India and abroad.