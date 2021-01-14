Graphic Era Alumni Association Distributed Stationary among Children of Deprived Families

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12th Jan: Graphic Era Alumni Association celebrated the special occasion of ‘Youth Day’ by distributing stationary among the children of deprived families. Graphic Era Alumni Association brought smiles on the face of children of 80 deprived families. They distributed registers, color books, crayons, pen, pencil-box, geometry-box in the stationary material.

On this special occasion Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Prof (Dr.) Rakesh Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr.) H. N. Nagaraja, Dr Rajesh Pokhriyal, Manasvi Chaudhary, Sahib Sablok were present during the occasion.