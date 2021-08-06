Graphic Era awards Rs 11 lakh to Vandana Kataria

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Aug: Graphic Era Deemed University has announced an award of Rs 11 lakh to Vandana Katariya, one of the players that took Indian women’s hockey to new heights at the Tokyo Olympics.

Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group, said today that Vandana Katariya has made Uttarakhand proud with her stellar performance in the Olympics. He also lauded her feat of becoming the first Indian female hockey player to score a hat-trick of goals. He said that, even though the Indian team failed to get a medal, it secured fourth position in the Olympics, well above its ranking. He expressed confidence that India would win gold in the next Olympics.

Prof Ghanshala reminded that the women of Uttarakhand were used to hard physical labour and had great mental strength. Women contribute a lot to the development of Uttarakhand. If girls and boys of Uttarakhand get good training, then it would soon become known as a medal winning state in sports. On behalf of the Graphic Era Deemed University, he announced an honorarium of Rs 11 lakh to Vandana Kataria. He said that, if she needed any further training, Graphic Era would provide the necessary assistance. Other players who have performed well in international sports would also be similarly encouraged.

On behalf of the University, Registrar Omkar Nath Pandit has written a letter to the family members of Vandana Katariya in this regard. A delegation from Graphic Era comprising Dr Subhash Gupta and Sahib Sablok has left to meet her family in Roshanabad, Haridwar.